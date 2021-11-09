Person in motorized wheelchair fatally struck by vehicle on Virginia road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a fatal crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard involving a vehicle and a person in a wheelchair.

Police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard at Groveland Road. Dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in at 3:11 p.m. Monday.

According to the preliminary investigation, police said a person using a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle as they attempted to cross Virginia Beach Boulevard.

“I looked out and saw a person flying down the road,” said Chase Garrison, who was at work at the National Tire and Battery shop across the street.

Garrison was in the middle of a conversation when she heard a piercing sound that made her spin around.

“This mobility scooter was under this guy’s truck and it did not look good,” Garrison recalled.

Garrison’s co-worker Greg Goldston rushed over to help.

“She was on the ground in pretty bad shape. She was not moving she was not responsive at all. Just a horrible situation. The driver was beside himself. It was just some poor guy that truly just did not see her coming across and just hit her and never hit the brakes from what I understood,” Goldston explained.

Garrison and Goldston told 10 On Your Side the intersection is dangerous and has been the location of several crashes over the years. There’s no crosswalk and drivers regularly speed through.

Fatal crash involving vehicle, person in wheelchair on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer Felicia Merchant)

“Multiple accidents over the last couple of years. We’ve had cars getting hit and flying through our parking lot, have hit cars in our parking lot, have gone through and hit cars in the Enterprise parking lot,” Goldston said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, police said.

Police will release additional details as they’re available.