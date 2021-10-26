Person jumps off Virginia bridge after police pursuit; 2 others arrested

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for a person who jumped from the West Norfolk Bridge after a pursuit early Tuesday morning.
The pursuit started at 4:52 a.m. and the vehicle crashed at 5:26 a.m. Two people were arrested and police were still looking for a third person.
WAVY’s crew at the scene spotted a man getting out of the water, shivering, and with a limp. He walked away as our camera was rolling and WAVY notified officers.
The West Norfolk Bridge was shut down for the search but has since reopened.
The Coast Guard and K-9 teams joined in the search and police were still looking in nearby neighborhoods as of 8 a.m.