ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) — A person attempting to blow up a beaver dam Monday night resulted in several calls to law enforcement west of Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said the “large boom” was heard in the area between McConnells Highway and the Newport community. Several deputies were sent to the area earlier in the night but didn’t find anything.

Then just after 10 p.m., deputies determined the cause. It was an explosive.

“We found out what made the loud boom. A person was shooting 10 pounds of Tannerite to blow up a beaver dam on their property.”