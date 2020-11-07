Pharmacy worker stole hydrocodone from patient’s bottle, warrant says

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A pharmacy technician in Socastee was accused of stealing hydrocodone from a filled patient bottle, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WBTW.
Courtney Patrice Bessant, 28, of Conway, obtained 16 hydrocodone tablets from a filled patient bottle at Health and Wellness Pharmacy at 5405 Dick Pond Road, according to an arrest warrant.
It is unclear if she still is employed by the pharmacy.
WBTW reached out to the pharmacy for comment and an employee told us the owner wasn’t interested in talking.
Bessant was charged with theft of controlled substances and was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday on $3,500 bond.
