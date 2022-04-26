VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While there still hasn’t been a public announcement about where the next Something in the Water festival will take place, event organizer Pharrell Williams is putting some hints on the internet.

On Monday, Williams posted a 15-second video on social media with the caption “2022 @sitw.”

The cartoon video has background sound of birds chirping. It features several white birds flying across the screen carrying various items, including peace signs, a microphone, hearts and scales of justice.

The video doesn’t give many other clues about where or when the next Something in the Water festival could be.

Earlier this month, Pusha T — a friend and collaborator of Williams — said SITW will be moving to Washington, D.C.

Sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter have told WAVY that moving the music festival to Washington, D.C. is in the works.

However, Williams and other festival officials have not officially confirmed the move or announced a date.

Something in the Water, born in Virginia Beach, has only been held once. It was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first year of Something in the Water was successful.

Williams said the festival was meant to bring the community together, ease racial tensions and bring about economic development opportunities.

Nearly a year after the inaugural Something in the Water festival, Williams’ cousin, 25-year-old Donovon Lynch, was shot and killed by a police officer during a night of violence and chaos at the Oceanfront in March 2021. Virginia Beach officials have said the murder was justified because police said Lynch brandished a handgun.

However, Williams said the city is run by a “toxic energy” and didn’t value his proposed solutions for violence and issues in the community. He said the festival won’t return to the city in 2022.