GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Friday night in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire.

The fire was on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. At least one structure was involved, possibly two.

Officials said crews had issues accessing the location because of the condition of the road.

Courtesy: Viewer submitted

No other information was immediately available.