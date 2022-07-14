MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter pilot was not injured in a precautionary emergency landing on the beach near Myrtle Beach Wednesday, according to information released Thursday morning by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The helicopter landed on the beach near the Nash Street public beach access, south of the Springmaid Pier, according to a WBTW crew on scene. Horry County police were on scene.

The Robinson R44 II helicopter is registered to Executive Helicopters, Inc., according to registration data from the Federal Aviation Administration. It was registered to the company on Sept. 27, 2012.

The FAA told WBTW the pilot made a precautionary emergency landing at about noon due to an engine warning light. The pilot was the only person on board. The FAA said the information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues.

The FAA notice states the helicopter had a “rough running engine” and the landing was precautionary. There was no damage to the helicopter.

Some beachgoers described the moment the helicopter landed on the beach.

“We decided to get up and move and let him land,” said Chris Londeree, a beachgoer from Richmond, Virginia.

“We stood up and they landed and then the lifeguards came running over,” Kathleen Londeree said. “We asked what happened. I thought maybe they saw sharks or something in the water and they were coming to tell us.”

The Londeree family said the landing was not something they expected to see on vacation.

“This will stay with us forever,” Kathleen Londeree said. “I think they did a great job. The police were here. Everybody was here quickly.”

She continued, “They blocked off the scene. They made sure that everybody was safe, so we definitely feel safe and we’re very happy with the police department and the lifeguards.”

Luke Grim, who is visiting from Virginia, said it was a “heck of a beach day, I’ll tell you that. It was a really interesting beach day.”

“We were out in the water and my dad was pointing at a helicopter,” Grim said.

The helicopter has since been removed from the beach, according to a WBTW crew on scene.

Myrtle Beach International Airport Spokesperson Ryan Betcher said there were no disruptions to flights due to the helicopter landing. The location the plane landed is east of the end of the runway at the airport.

No other information was immediately available.