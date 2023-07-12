MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police helped rescue seven ducklings from a sewer grate Sunday evening, police said on Facebook.

Police said the mother kept a close guard as the officers pulled her babies from the grate.