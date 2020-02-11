Physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting elderly patient at Florida hospital

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A physical therapist was arrested Monday for sexually assaulting a 75-year-old woman in a room at St. Joseph’s Hospital, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to the hospital late Monday night to investigate an alleged assault.

A nurse told deputies someone had sounded an alarm in the room of a 75-year-old patient. When they checked a camera inside of the room, they saw Regginald Jackson sexually battering the victim.

Jackson allegedly refused to speak to deputies about the incident and was subsequently arrested on charges of sexual battery.

“This is an appalling breach of trust and abuse by a person who is trained and paid to look out for the well-being of patients,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am disgusted by the actions of Regginald Jackson, and we will work diligently to find out if there are others who have been victimized by him in the past to ensure that justice is served.”

Investigators suspect more patients may have been victimized by Jackson. They’re asking anyone with information regarding prior incidents to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) to report a tip anonymously.

