Pilot injured after helicopter crashes at SC airport

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a crashed South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter Wednesday evening in Summerville, South Carolina.

According to Agent Thom Berry with SLED, the helicopter crashed at the Summerville Airport around 4 p.m.

The pilot – who was the only occupant – was injured and transported to a local hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

York told WCBD the helicopter was flying a mission for Dorchester County authorities when it crashed.

This is the first crash of a SLED helicopter in the agency’s history.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate the crash.

