NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pilot was killed Saturday after his banner plane crashed at Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

David Flading, 56, died of traumatic injuries from the crash, McSpadden said. Flading was originally from Pennsylvania but had been living in Myrtle Beach for more than 20 years.

Flading was the only person on board.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash just after 2 p.m., according to city officials.

In a statement to News13, the FAA said the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-12. Video from a News13 crew on scene shows a yellow plane that crashed into the ground nose-first.

News13 has also reached out to the NTSB for more information, which confirmed it is investigating. An NTSB investigator is headed to the scene. The preliminary report will not be available for a couple weeks.

Bob Dorsey, who lives nearby, said he went outside when he heard sirens and saw the plan sitting in the ground with its nose down and tail up in the air.

“It’s very sad to see that,” he said. “We watch those planes every day when they come in and pick the banners up off the runway. They’re the planes that fly the banners over the beach every day.”

