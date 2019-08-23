Pilots tried go-around before plane with Dale Earnhardt Jr., family crashed, report says

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WNCN) – The plane that crashed with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family on board bounced at least twice before crashing. The pilots also attempted a go-around, according to a preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board.

“The plane didn’t respond as expected when the pilots attempted the go-around, so they landed straight-ahead on the runway and couldn’t stop the airplane,” the report said.

A video showed the plane bouncing twice on the runway. The right main landing gear collapsed, and the outboard section of the right wing hit the runway shortly after the third touchdown.

“The plane then left the runway, went through an open area of grass, down an embankment, through a chain-link fence, and up an embankment, coming to rest on the edge of Tennessee Highway 91,” according to the report.

Click here to read the entire report.

Earnhardt, his family, and the pilots made it out of the crash with minor injuries.

