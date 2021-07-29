Police: 1 charged with drug trafficking in SC; various drugs, guns and $46K seized

BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested a man after they said he trafficked various drugs with the intent of distribution.

On Monday, police served a warrant at a home on Mishoe Road in Bucksport, South Carolina, according to police. There they arrested Christopher Williams, 31, after he was found with 58 grams of crack cocaine, 108 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of cocaine, a .38-caliber revolver, 12-gauge shotgun and $46,805, according to police.

Williams was charged with trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and five counts of distribution of crack cocaine.

Williams was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $62,000 bond.