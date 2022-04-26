HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a girl was found dead inside a home in Hampton, Virginia, Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive regarding a shooting, police said.

When they got to the scene, officers and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue found the 12-year-old girl dead inside the home.

On Monday afternoon, police confirmed that the girl succumbed to a gunshot injury.

No further information has been released and the case remains under investigation.