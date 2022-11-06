HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old girl missing from her home in Horry County has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Officers believed Breanna Laplaca, of Longs, may have been endangered.

They said she was last seen at about 2 p.m. Friday at her home on Hillwood Court, police said.

According to police, Laplaca was considered endangered due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Laplaca had been last seen wearing a blue jacket and cutoff jeans, police said. She is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Laplaca’s location was asked to call HCPD dispatch at 843-248-1520.