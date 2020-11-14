Police: 2 missing children last seen at Virginia daycare with mother, who is wanted on custody charges

Around the South

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for help locating two missing children from Virginia Friday afternoon.

Police say Asha’Aroya Reign Stanley, 2, and Ava’Royal Ase Stanley, 4, were last seen on Nov. 6 at their daycare located at Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth, Virginia, with their 34-year-old mother Amanda Stanley.

Stanley has multiple outstanding warrants to include violation of custody orders and capias out of Chesapeake, according to police. Stanley was last seen driving a white Lexus NX 200T SUV with New York tags, possibly HTA2650.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Portsmouth Police Detective Misiewicz at 757-359-7482 or dial 911. 

Amanda Stanley, 34
(Courtesy: Portsmouth Police)
Asha’Aroya Reign Stanley, 2, and Ava’Royal Ase Stanley, 4
(Courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories