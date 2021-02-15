Police: 3 arrested in connection with $110,00+ in vandalism damages, theft at 2 Virginia hotels

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say three people were arrested Sunday in connection with two incidents of vandalism and thefts at Virginia Beach resort hotels totaling nearly $111,500.

Virginia Beach Police arrested 19-year-old Tyler John Hines and 18-year-old Bradley Marconi Meyers of Virginia Beach, and a male juvenile teenager.

Police say the Wyndham Virginia Beach Oceanfront located at 5700 Atlantic Avenue was broken into on January 23 during the overnight hours.

Multiple areas of the hotel were vandalized, causing about $10,000 worth of damage. Also about $1,500 worth of liquor was reportedly stolen.

On February 5, the Delta Hotel by Marriot located at 2800 Shore Drive was broken into and sustained “extensive damage” due to vandalism and theft.

Police say the total damage is estimated to be in excess of $100,000.

The Delta is under construction and nearing its grand opening.

Hines was arrested for his involvement in the incident at the Delta Hotel by Marriott. He was charged with grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiring to trespass, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Meyers was arrested for his involvement in the incident at the Delta Hotel by Marriott. He was charged with grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiring to trespass, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say additional charges are pending for Meyers for his involvement in the incident at the Wyndham Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel.

The juvenile teenager was also arrested and is facing charges for his involvement in the criminal activity that occurred at the Delta Hotel by Marriott.

A statement released by Virginia Beach Police said:

“As VBPD initiated their investigation, detectives quickly began receiving assistance from the members of the community who provided information which demonstrated to be key in being able to identify and charge multiple suspects. Detectives with the 2nd precinct’s property crime division ensured they conducted a comprehensive investigation, which led to almost all the stolen items, to include numerous tools and equipment, kitchen instruments and 32 bottles of liquor have been recovered. We appreciate the community for reaching out to us and providing crucial information that made it possible for us to bring these cases to a quick resolve. The support and cooperation that we continually receive from our community are significant components that contribute to the safety of the City of Virginia Beach.”