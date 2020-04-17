Police among 30 city workers under quarantine in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The police and one other department with the City of Myrtle Beach have about 30 employees in quarantine due to exposure with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.

According to Mark Kruea, public information director with the city, the quarantine affects two departments — the police and a smaller one.

“The goal is to limit any future exposure,” Kruea said. “We are following quarantine procedures for the safety and health of all involved.”

The police department has enough staff members to adjust to the health-related necessity, Kruea said, adding that the quarantine will not affect the department’s operations or coverage.

Officials did not identify the other city department involved in the quarantine.

