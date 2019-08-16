Police: Argument over fries led to attack on juvenile employee at Tennessee McDonald’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 31-year-old woman assaulted a juvenile employee at a Tennessee McDonald’s earlier this week because she was upset over not receiving the fries she had ordered, a police report alleges.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the fast-food restaurant on Charlotte Pike near 47th Avenue North in West Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, Anntronette McGlowan pulled up to the drive-thru window and said she was upset because she didn’t receive the fries she ordered. She then parked her vehicle and entered the restaurant with Quincy Owens.

The affidavit alleges McGlowan jumped over the counter and hit the juvenile victim multiple times, as Owens pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim and said: “I’ll kill you b***h!”

As another employee attempted to break up the fight, Metro police said McGlowan assaulted that employee, as well.

Detectives said the entire incident was captured on camera.

McGlowan was arrested Friday morning and charged with two counts of assault, while Owens was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

