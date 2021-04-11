NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say the body found near the Norfolk Premium Outlets has been identified as 33-year-old Sentara J. Moore who has been missing since Monday.
Law enforcement tweeted saying they received a call just after 12 p.m. to respond to the 1600 block of Premium Outlets Boulevard regarding “a body floating in a retention pond.”
After further investigation, police identified the body as 33-year-old Sentara J. Moore who has been missing since Monday, April 5, when her vehicle was found unattended in a nearby parking lot.
Police say no foul play is suspected.
