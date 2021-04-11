NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say the body found near the Norfolk Premium Outlets has been identified as 33-year-old Sentara J. Moore who has been missing since Monday.

Law enforcement tweeted saying they received a call just after 12 p.m. to respond to the 1600 block of Premium Outlets Boulevard regarding “a body floating in a retention pond.”

After further investigation, police identified the body as 33-year-old Sentara J. Moore who has been missing since Monday, April 5, when her vehicle was found unattended in a nearby parking lot.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating an undetermined death at 1600 Premium Outlets Blvd. Call came in around 12:05 p.m. More details will follow when available. pic.twitter.com/DCzlP4GOxC — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 10, 2021

This is a breaking news story.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.