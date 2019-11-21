Police: Burglar falls through floor of attic trying to hide from officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An accused burglar’s plan didn’t turn out well after police said he fell from the attic through the kitchen ceiling while trying to hide from police.

According to officers, they responded to a Took Road home in Nashville, Tennessee after the owner told police he was alerted to a burglar by his camera system.

Police said as they surrounded the home at 3:45 p.m. Accused burglar Justin Mangrum ran to the attic of the home to hide from officers. His plans were ruined after he fell through the floor of the attic through the kitchen ceiling.

Police said Mangrum will be charged with aggravated burglary after his release from the hospital.

Officials said the homeowner’s electronics and jewelry never left the house.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now