Police chief addresses photo of controversial ‘homeless quilt’ made of panhandling signs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste is responding to a controversial photo that has gone viral on Facebook.

The photo shows two Mobile police officers holding up what is dubbed a “quilt” made of panhandling signs.

Mobile police say the Facebook photo was immediately brought to the attention of Battiste.

Battiste offered an apology and said the cardboard “quilt” was insensitive.

Battiste provided this statement about the incident:

“As a police department entrusted with serving and protecting our community, we offer our sincerest apology for the insensitive gesture of a Facebook post by two of our officers where they are holding up a homeless “quilt” made of panhandling signs. Although we do not condone panhandling and must enforce the city ordinances that limit panhandling, it is never our intent or desire as a police department to make light of those who find themselves in a homeless state. Rather, our position has always been to partner with community service providers to help us help those faced with homelessness with hope to improve their quality of life.” Mobile Chief of Police Lawrence Battiste

WKRG-TV asked if the officers in the photo would be disciplined. Mobile police responded, “When we have an issue with our officers displaying inappropriate conduct such as this, corrective action is taken.”



