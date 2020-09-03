Police: ‘Clown car’ burglar in custody following several thefts in Tennessee

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A truck burglar is now in custody, according to police in Tennessee.
Police said 33-year-old Scotti Carter was caught on video stealing from Dodd Electric on White Avenue in Berry Hill, Tennessee, in late July. He could be seen going from truck to truck stealing high-end tools.
Some of the trucks were left open, and windows to the work vehicles were smashed.
Police said the key to this case was Carter’s recognizable vehicle. A Chevy S-10 that had a “conglomeration of paint jobs,” leaving police to call it a ‘clown car’.
Detective Tony Russo said Carter was taken into custody after he was caught selling stolen lawn equipment at a gas station on Murfreesboro Pike.
When he was interviewed at the Hermitage precinct, he slipped his cuffs off and tried to escape through the ceiling tiles.
