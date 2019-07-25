Police: Customer shoots Virginia 7-Eleven robbery suspects, killing 1

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is hurt following a robbery and shooting Thursday morning at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach.

Police said officers were called to the 7-Eleven store at 130 S. Newtown Road just after 2 a.m.

One person was dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

According to witnesses, the two people shot had shown up to the store to commit a robbery.

Two people who were inside the store said two young men wearing hoodies and bandanas covering their faces walked inside the store. They had what looked like real guns and told everyone to freeze.

The witnesses said one of the suspects went behind the counter and started talking money out of the register. The clerk reportedly told the suspects they didn’t have to do this — and that’s when the witnesses said they heard gunshots.

Witnesses said a customer who had been in the back of the store shot the two young men. One of the witnesses said the customer who shot the two was heard saying, “No one points a gun at me and gets away with it.”

Police confirmed the customer shot the suspects. An officer tracked down a third person not far from the 7-Eleven and took him into custody. Charges are pending.

A couple of hours earlier, there was another armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at 1010 Pacific Avenue. Three suspects entered the store and robbed it of smoking products. There were no injuries reported. Police believe these three suspects were responsible for both overnight 7-Eleven robberies in Virginia Beach and several robberies in other cities.

The deadly shooting comes as after a night in Hampton Roads that saw three separate shooting incidents in Portsmouth, a shooting in Norfolk, one robbery in Newport News, and two robberies Norfolk.

WAVY’s Jason Mark’s reports the two Norfolk robberies are connected to this incident.

