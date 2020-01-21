Police: Drunk driver runs red light, kills woman in Florida crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a woman has died after a drunk driver ran a red light and hit her car in Florida Monday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of 18th Avenue South and 22nd Street South around 9 p.m.

Police said Arttonoyo Lee, 23, was speeding on 18th Avenue South in St. Petersburg and blew through a red light at the intersection of 22nd Street South. He hit a gray 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Latoya Roundtree, 38.

Both Lee and Rountree were taken to Bayfront Health-St. Petersburg, where Roundtree was pronounced deceased.

Police said Lee showed numerous signs of impairment.

He was arrested for vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and violation of probation.

Lee is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

More headlines from CBS17.com: