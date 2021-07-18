Police: Father overdoses from Fentanyl on top of 4-month-old, killing her

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 4-month-old is dead and her father is now charged with her murder after reportedly falling on top of her while under the influence of Fentanyl, and remaining there until she died.

According to Lebanon Police, the crime occurred several months ago when investigators were called out on April 3 to the Travel Inn on 914 Murfreesboro Road. When they arrived, they found the unresponsive infant and a disoriented 38-year-old Jesse Wayne Craddock.

CPR was administered to the infant and both were transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt Wilson County Medical Center where the infant was pronounced dead.

Craddock was treated and released into police custody after he was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics.

Craddock had been left in the care of the child while her mother was at work. An autopsy on the girl revealed she had died from asphyxiation.

Craddock was indicted by a grand jury and charged with first degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and simple possession of a schedule II drug (Fentanyl). He is already serving time in Wilson County Jail for a violation of probation.