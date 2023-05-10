CORRECTION: This article has been updated to reflect the number of guns seized from the scene and the manner in which the gunfire occurred.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have now identified the victim and suspect of a deadly shooting that occurred at VCU Medical Center in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Around midnight on May 10, officers from both the Richmond Police Department and VCU Police were called to VCU Medical Center North Hospital — located at 1300 East Marshall Street — for a reported shooting.

Following an investigation, police determined that a fight between two co-workers in one of the building’s stairwells resulted in one of the men shooting the other.

As a result of the shooting, one of the employees — now identified as 25-year-old Ty’Quan White of Richmond — was injured. According to police, White received treatment but died from his injury.

Police said the shooter — identified as 24-year-old Christopher Boisseau of Henrico County — was taken into custody by officers without incident and a firearm was seized.

Boisseau was charged with maliciously shooting within a building. Police said additional charges are pending.

According to police, the building was briefly locked down per protocol. There were no other reported injuries, according to police.

Anyone with further information on this incident is encouraged to contact Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712.