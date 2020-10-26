Police: Infant dead after attack by family dog in Virginia

Correction: Police originally said the infant was in the same bed as the parents, but later said the child was sleeping next to the bed.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are conducting a death investigation after a child was killed in an apparent dog attack early Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the first block of Scotland Road around 3:15 a.m. for the attack and found the child and dog, a German shepherd mix, dead.

Investigators say the child had injuries that were consistent with a canine attack. The preliminary investigation showed the infant was sleeping next to the parents bed’ when the parents were awakened by a large amount of motion.

Police say the child’s father observed the “extensive injuries” to the child and immediately “euthanized” the canine.

Police are still investigating and say the parents are fully cooperating. The dog had not been previously aggressive, the family says.