Police investigated for shooting at car carrying kid brothers in Georgia

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP/CNN Newsource/WJXT) – State authorities are investigating after a Georgia police officer fired his gun at a vehicle with at least two teenagers inside during an attempted traffic stop.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said nobody was injured by gunfire Saturday in Waycross near the Georgia-Florida line.

The GBI said in a news release that a 15-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries after an altercation with an officer.

The agency said the car had five juveniles – ages 16 to 9 — inside when an officer spotted the driver make a moving violation. The five children were the only occupants of the car.

The GBI says the car stopped and the three younger children got out and ran, and an officer approaching the vehicle from the front fired several shots when it kept driving toward him.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were still inside.

The incident began before the Goodman-Boyd family was supposed to travel to Jacksonville, Florida, for a football tournament two of the children were playing in, Dominique Goodman Sr. told WJXT.

However, Goodman said — without telling him — his five children piled into the car to head to Walmart where the team was supposed to meet early Saturday morning.

The five children eventually drove back toward their neighborhood, but a police car was following them. The two oldest boys told their siblings to get out of the car, which they did.

“We go in the back we open the door we see my nine-year-old, my 12-year-old and a 14-year-old running from the police behind them with gunshots coming behind them,” Goodman said. “We go down the street and we see our 15-year-old in our 16-year-old on the ground.”

Police say the 16-year-old was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, reckless driving, aggravated assault on a police officer, driving without a license, and a stop sign violation.

The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, felony obstruction of an officer, and removal or attempt to remove a firearm from an officer.

There appeared to be two bullet holes in a rear door of the car, according to video.

