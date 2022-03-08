MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WNCN) – Police in Tennessee are looking for a man who dressed up as a Walmart employee and stole multiple TVs from the store, a news release said Monday.

The burglary happened on Feb. 28 at a Walmart in Memphis, Tennessee on Elvis Presley Boulevard. Surveillance video showed a man wearing a blue Walmart shirt walk in, then go to a stocking area that isn’t accessible to the public.

Memphis police said the man took multiple TVs from different brands.

He took some out of the rear dock door and put them along the outside wall and some along a perimeter fence. He then went back into the Walmart and returned in the passenger seat of a blue mid-2000s Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The man and the driver, a woman wearing a red, white, and blue jacket, loaded the TVs into the Jeep before driving away. They returned a short time later and loaded more TVs into the car, the release said.