Police: Man arrested for hiding cell phone, recording people in Florida preschool staff’s bathroom

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man has been arrested for using his cell phone to record his co-workers as they used the staff bathroom at a Pinellas County, Florida preschool, St. Petersburg police said.

According to police, a worker was using the employee bathroom and noticed a phone was taped under the sink with the camera facing toward the toilets.

Investigators were able to determine the phone belonged to 30-year-old Julin Nichols, who had been employed at the Lew Williams Center for Early Learning run by R’Club for one month.

A man who identified himself as the center director told WFLA Nichols is no longer an employee of the center. He also said they held a team meeting on Monday night to inform employees about the investigation and they are cooperating with police.

Police are unsure how many victims Nichols recorded.

A woman who worked with Nichols, who didn’t want to be identified, told WFLA’s Chip Osowski she is certain she is a victim.

“I use that bathroom every day,” said the woman. “So, I’m sure he recorded me.”

Nichols was charged with one count of video voyeurism. His bond was set at $5,000.

An investigation is ongoing.

