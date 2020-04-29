Police: Man arrested for kidnapping, assaulting woman in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped a woman and assaulted her in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Christopher Zareck, 48, on Tuesday. He is accused of assaulting a woman physically and verbally on March 5. After the victim told Zareck to stop, he continued to threaten her and blocked her way through the door, police said.

According to the report, Zareck pushed her to the bed and began talking about “breaking female’s arms and jaws.” The officer stated in the report, coupled with his statements and actions there is probable cause to believe he committed kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery.

Zareck is in Myrtle Beach jail without bond awaiting a trial.

