Police: Man called 911 to report fraud after drug transaction wouldn’t go through

DALY CITY, CA – APRIL 18: Leaves of a mature marijuana plant are seenin a display at The International Cannabis and Hemp Expo April 18, 2010 at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California. The two day Cannabis and Hemp Expo features speakers, retailers selling medical marijuana smoking paraphernalia and a special tent available for medical marijuana card holders to smoke their medicine. Voters in California will consider a measure on the November general election ballot that could make the State the first in the nation to legalize the growing of a limited amount of marijuana for private use. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police in South Carolina said a man called 911 to report fraud after a drug transaction he was trying to make through an app wouldn’t go through.

Police said the man called to report fraud after trying to buy marijuana through CashApp. Twenty seconds after he called 911, the man called back and said that “he has changed his mind and no longer wants to speak with police,” according to Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department.

“In Dumb Crook news: When you try and buy marijuana through CashApp and the transaction doesn’t go through, don’t call 911 to report fraud,” the Hartsville Police Department said.

No one was arrested in the incident.