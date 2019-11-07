Police: Man found dead in burning Virginia warehouse had been shot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say the man whose body was found in a burning warehouse in Richmond, Virginia last Friday had been shot. They are now investigating his death as a homicide.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on S. Thurman Street, off Jefferson Davis Highway in the city’s southside, at around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming out of an open door and flames engulfing the building.

It took crews hours to mark the blaze under control. As the fire was suppressed, firefighters found 35-year-old Anthony S. Wheeler, of Charles City, unconscious inside the warehouse suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com . The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

