Police: Man hid counterfeit cash between butt cheeks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - A Nashville, Tennessee man is accused of storing counterfeit cash in his butt cheeks during a traffic stop.
Robert Mitchell, 29, was charged Monday with resisting arrest.
According to an arrest report, Mitchell was pulled over by an officer on First Avenue South for driving "at a high rate of speed."
The suspect turned off his vehicle, but when Mitchell was ordered to step out of his car, police said he refused, turned the car back on and tried to put the vehicle into drive.
He eventually surrendered.
When Mitchell was taken into custody, officers searched his car and said they found marijuana, a Viagra pill and five, fake one-hundred dollar bills "concealed between his butt cheeks."
Mitchell was jailed on a $1,000 bond.
More Stories
-
- 4 injured after Jeep and pickup truck in head-on crash in Fayetteville
- 'How is it self defense?' mom asks after NC Central student fatally shot by security guard
- PNC Arena holding job fair for work during Hurricanes and NC State games
- Charges dismissed against Wayne County woman who sheltered animals during Florence
North Carolina News Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 36th NC death confirmed, 1,800 still in shelters as Florence recovery continues
- NC deputies seek woman who vanished 3 weeks ago
- Ex-NC high school football coach offered opponents inside info, officials say
- Body of missing 35-year-old swimmer found off OBX