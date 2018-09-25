Police: Man hid counterfeit cash between butt cheeks Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Robert Mitchell. (Courtesy of Metro Nashville PD via WKRN) [ + - ] Video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - A Nashville, Tennessee man is accused of storing counterfeit cash in his butt cheeks during a traffic stop.

Robert Mitchell, 29, was charged Monday with resisting arrest.

According to an arrest report, Mitchell was pulled over by an officer on First Avenue South for driving "at a high rate of speed."

The suspect turned off his vehicle, but when Mitchell was ordered to step out of his car, police said he refused, turned the car back on and tried to put the vehicle into drive.

He eventually surrendered.

When Mitchell was taken into custody, officers searched his car and said they found marijuana, a Viagra pill and five, fake one-hundred dollar bills "concealed between his butt cheeks."

Mitchell was jailed on a $1,000 bond.