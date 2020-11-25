NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina police arrested a man accused of punching a woman in the face and then choking a child.

Tevin Brown, 29, was arrested Sunday. North Myrtle Beach police said he assaulted a woman following a fight.

Around 10:08 p.m. Saturday, police responded to an apartment on Hillside Drive South in reference to a public disorderly conduct complain.

When officers arrived, they discovered a woman who said she and Brown had been arguing when he became aggressive and punched her in the eye, according to police.

The woman said after Brown punched her, her son came to her defense to get get Brown away from her, police said.

This is when, according to police, Brown grabbed the boy by his throat in an aggressive manner.

The woman then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and cut Brown in an attempt to loosen his grip from her child, police said. Once Brown let go of the child, the woman ran over to the neighbor’s home to call police.

Brown was charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree, and unlawful conduct toward a child. He was released on a $10,000 bond.