Police: Man said he’d bring gun to Clearwater Walmart if toy was broken

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a man threatened to return to a Walmart store with a gun if the remote control car he was buying didn’t work.

Clearwater police spokesman Rob Shaw says police arrested 33-year-old Anthony Reed on Monday evening. They say he made the threat Friday, days after 22 people were killed in a shooting rampage at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Reed told the employee he’s “serious about his money” and would come back with a gun if the car didn’t work. The report says the threat created a “well-founded fear” for employees.

Police identified Reed through the store’s surveillance system. Reed told police he was joking and doesn’t own a gun.

He’s facing a felony charge of making a false report about using a firearm in a violent manner.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

LATEST STORIES: