Police: Man sent inappropriate video of 6-year-old girl into chat room

Around the South

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee police charged a man on Friday for sending an inappropriate video of a 6-year-old girl into a chat room.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Johnathon Ladd with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. The girl is said to be the daughter of Ladd’s friend.

Police say an out of state undercover FBI agent monitored the chat and alerted Metro police.

Ladd is in jail facing a $150,000 bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss