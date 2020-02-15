NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee police charged a man on Friday for sending an inappropriate video of a 6-year-old girl into a chat room.
According to authorities, 25-year-old Johnathon Ladd with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. The girl is said to be the daughter of Ladd’s friend.
Police say an out of state undercover FBI agent monitored the chat and alerted Metro police.
Ladd is in jail facing a $150,000 bond.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Teen busted – was wearing ankle tracker while committing crime caught on video, police say
- Police: Man sent inappropriate video of 6-year-old girl into chat room
- Virginia college student $18,000 further in debt due to ‘typo’ in scholarship letter
- Bill would reclassify 911 dispatcher jobs as first responders
- Woman, daughter posing as baby photographers drugged victims, planned to steal newborns
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now