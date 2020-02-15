Police: Man sent inappropriate video of 6-year-old girl into chat room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee police charged a man on Friday for sending an inappropriate video of a 6-year-old girl into a chat room.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Johnathon Ladd with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. The girl is said to be the daughter of Ladd’s friend.

Police say an out of state undercover FBI agent monitored the chat and alerted Metro police.

Ladd is in jail facing a $150,000 bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com: