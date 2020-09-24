Police: Man sent porn video to juvenile while on vacation in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after police say he sent a pornographic video to a juvenile via Snapchat while on vacation in North Myrtle Beach.

Justin Davis, of Graham, NC, 33, has been charged with disseminating obscene material, to a minor 12 years or younger, by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Davis was staying at the Castaway Sea Inn on S. Ocean Boulevard on Aug. 13 when he sent the video, according to the police. The juvenile shared the information with a parent, who in turn notified police. The obscene video was obtained and preserved by SVU agents, police said.

Davis surrendered himself to North Myrtle Beach police Thursday morning on his outstanding warrant.

He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.