Police: Man threatened to kill Florida McDonald’s workers when order took too long

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete police are looking for an irate customer who allegedly threatened to kill employees who were holding up his food at McDonald’s.

The incident occurred at the McDonald’s in the 300 block of 38th Avenue North.

Police said the unidentified man was upset when his order took too long and threatened some employees inside before leaving the business and threatening another employee outside.

Police said the man returned to business’ parking lot a few days later.

“Since this man repeatedly harassed the store employees and made a credible threat against them, he may be facing an aggravated stalking charge,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call police at 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

