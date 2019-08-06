Police: Missing 5-year-old in SC likely dead after mom found dead

Nevada Lashy Adams. (Courtesy of the Sumter Police Department via WIS)

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) – In a tragic update to the search for a missing child from Sumter, police said they no longer expect to find the 5-year-old girl alive.

Officers said the suspect in her disappearance provided information that indicated Nevaeh Lashy Adams is dead. But as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Adams body has not yet been found.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, police said a family member found Adams’ mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley, dead inside the Lantana Apartments in Sumter.

Police arrested Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, and charged him with murder in Bradley’s death.

Daunte Maurice Johnson. (Courtesy of SPD via WIS)

Johnson told officers he killed Bradley and Adams, police said. He was acquainted with Bradley, but police did not say how.

The suspect also told officers some things to help police find the girl’s body.

“Finding this little girl is first and foremost and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen,” Chief Russell Roark said in a press release. “Our prayers are with the family and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal.”

Bradley was killed several hours before family made the gruesome discovery, the Sumter County coroner determined.

Police believe Adams was killed around the same time as her mother.

Johnson has a criminal record in other states and is a suspect in a homicide in Missouri, police said. Officers labeled him a “transient,” meaning he was just passing through Sumter and didn’t live there for long.

Many people have questioned why an Amber Alert was not issued for Adams. Sumter Police answered that in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, saying the case did not meet federal Amber Alert guidelines.

This story will be updated when police release more information.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.