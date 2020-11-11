Police officer fired after one week on job for drug possession while on duty

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City police officer was fired after one week on the job for drug possession while on duty, according to the city.

Kasey Gibbons, 33, was arrested Monday and charged with possession of a schedule IV-controlled substance. Gibbons was found with two milligrams of Alprazolam, a prescription drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

Gibbons was employed by the Lake City Police Department since Nov. 2. The city said Gibbons passed a pre-employment drug screening.

Lake City Administrator Stephany Snowden said the city has zero tolerance for this kind of activity and it is not reflective of the hard working men and women in uniform. Snowden said it is a betrayal of the public trust.

Gibbons was released from jail Tuesday.