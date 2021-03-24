Police: Person dead after being found unresponsive in hot tub at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after being found unresponsive Monday night in a hot tub at a Myrtle Beach resort, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Police were called just before 11 p.m. to a resort in the 2000 block of South Ocean Boulevard, according to police.

One person was found unresponsive in a hot tub, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with MBPD.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Vest said there are no indications of foul play at this time. The incident remains under investigation and a cause of death is not yet known.