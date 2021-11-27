Police release photos of suspects after man killed in shooting at Virginia sports bar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are now investigating an overnight shooting at a bar that took the life of a 37-year-old man.

According to police, officers responded to Griff’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge near the 4200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as 37-year-old John Robert Plummer III, with a gunshot wound.

Plummer was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Portsmouth Police later released photos of four people — a woman and three men — they believe are suspects in the fatal shooting.

Police say the people in the photos below fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle and were last seen headed towards Chesapeake.

At this time police are still working to gather more details.

Fatal overnight shooting, Nov. 27, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.