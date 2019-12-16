Police: Ring camera alerts homeowner to stranger masturbating on front porch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 33-year-old man has been charged with public indecency after he was reportedly caught on camera masturbating on a stranger’s front porch in Tennessee.

Jared Crowe was identified as the suspect and arrested Sunday morning, but a warrant indicates the incident happened around 1 a.m. on Nov. 28 in the Nashboro Village area of Nashville.

According to an arrest report, a man received a notification from his Ring doorbell camera of movement on his front porch along Longhunter Court, located off Smith Springs Road.

When the resident checked his Ring app, he told officers he could see a stranger on his porch wearing only a blanket around his shoulders and pleasuring himself.

Jared Crowe (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Crowe was booked into the Metro jail Sunday afternoon on a charge of public indecency.

His criminal history includes multiple convictions, including at least one for indecent exposure.

