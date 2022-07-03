NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) – Police in North Myrtle Beach said they want the names of a duo of interest — including a woman with tattoos on both arms — in a recent shoplifting.

Early last week, police released photos and information about the shoplifting that took place at the Walmart at 550 U.S. 17 North.

Police said they want the identity of the pair in photos who are “persons of interest” in a shoplifting case.

“The female has tattoos on both arms,” North Myrtle Beach police said.

One photo appeared to show a man with long hair and a blue face mask pushing a Walmart cart. Other photos showed a woman walking out of Walmart and an enlarged image of her arm with a tattoo.

Police said anyone with info about the pair should call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376.