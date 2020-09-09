Police: Sleeping woman killed by hit-and-run driver at Florida bank

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for the driver accused of hitting and killing a woman sleeping at a drive-thru at a Florida bank, then fleeing the scene.

The incident happened at the Wells Fargo Bank in St. Petersburg, Florida, at 125 5th St. S. Tuesday night around 9:15.

The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for the driver of a blue late 70s modeled Chevrolet pickup truck officers say drove away after striking the 61-year-old woman. The police department said the individual drove the wrong way through the bank’s drive-thru.

Officers said the woman, identified as Cindy Sue Carpenter, was sleeping outside at the bank when she was hit. She did not survive.

The truck was located abandoned in the area of 9th Avenue and 11th Street South. The driver has not been found.

If you saw the crash or the truck and its driver, you’re asked to call the police department at 727-893-7780.

