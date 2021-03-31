Police: South Carolina woman sexually assaulted while sleeping in her bed

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep in her bed.

Around July 21 of 2020, Deshawn Robbins, 28, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep in her apartment on Church Street, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

The woman, who police say was helpless at the time of the assault, woke up while Robbins allegedly assaulted her and told him to stop, which he did, according to police.

Robbins admitted to committing the offenses to police, according to the warrant. He and the woman previously knew each other, but were not in a romantic relationship, according to police.

Robbins was not charged with breaking and entering.

Robbins was charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree. He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $3,500 surety bond.