Police stop driver clocked at 140 mph — double posted speed limit on I-64 in Virginia

Around the South

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – We’ve all heard the warnings that speed kills.

That didn’t happen in this case, but a driver along a stretch of Interstate 64 in central Virginia was clocked at an excessive rate of speed, officials said Monday.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver was clocked at 140 mph.

The speed limit in that area is 70 mph.

“The holidays are a busy time, but that’s no excuse for speeds in the triple digits,” Virginia State Police said in a Facebook post about the incident.

According to the post on Facebook, the driver was cited for reckless driving speed.

Virginia State Police reminds drivers to slow down while traveling on area roadways.

