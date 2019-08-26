Police: Stranger grabs 14-year-old girl, tackled by father in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 38-year-old man accused of grabbing a 14-year-old girl on Broadway over the weekend was tackled by the girl’s father and some bystanders and held down until officers arrived, said police in Nashville.

The incident happened Sunday near Third Avenue North.

According to an arrest affidavit, Eric Craig grabbed the child by the shoulder and spun her around to face him. Craig then told the girl she “had a nice…” and was apparently tackled by the teenager’s father before he could finish his statement, police said.

Eric Craig (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When officers arrived on the scene, they said the girl’s father had the suspect on the ground. Craig was questioned by police and told them he “just wanted to tell her she looked nice,” when he was grabbed by the juvenile’s father and some bystanders.

Craig was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Sunday on a charge of assault. His bond was set at $1,500.

